RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news There were some problems. Świątek fights to win a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA tournament

There were some problems. Świątek fights to win a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA tournament

Tennis news Today, 07:01
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
There were some problems. Świątek fights to win a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA tournament Photo from the site sportowefakty.wp.pl / Author unknown

There were some problems. Świątek fights to win a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA tournament in Rome

In the capital of Italy, Rome, the WTA 1000 tournament on clay continues.

In the third round, the court witnessed a face-off between the world's number one, Iga Swiatek from Poland, and Kazakhstan's representative, Yulia Putintseva, ranked 41st in the WTA standings.

Swiatek demonstrated a solid performance in the first set, not once faulting on her serves, avoiding double faults, and securing all the games on her serves. She claimed the set 6-3, also capturing one of her opponent's service games.

The second set didn't start convincingly for the world's top-ranked player. Losing three consecutive service games right from the start, she found herself trailing 1-4. However, she fought back, breaking Putintseva's serve and winning three games in a row. With two of those games won on Putintseva's serves, Swiatek took control and closed out the match confidently, securing another set victory, ultimately clinching the win.

In the upcoming stage, the world's number one will face the winner of the match between Angelique Kerber (WTA 331) and Aliaksandra Sasnovich (WTA 113).

WTA 1000
Rome, Italy
3rd Round
Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-4

In the next stage, the world number one will meet the winner of the match between Angelique Kerber (WTA 331) and Alexandra Sosnovich (WTA 113).

Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 17:04 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news Yesterday, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Yesterday, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Yesterday, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news 09 may 2024, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:57 Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 07:26 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 37th round Tennis news Today, 07:01 There were some problems. Świątek fights to win a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA tournament Boxing News Today, 06:42 Tyson Fury's promoter predicts an easy victory for the Briton over Alexander Usyk Football news Today, 06:09 In his address, Kylian Mbappe did not mention the names of two important personalities of PSG MMA News Today, 05:51 A fight between two heavyweights. Derrick Lewis - Rodrigo Nascimento. UFC on ESPN 56 full card Football news Today, 05:24 Chelsea head coach is unsure of his future and hints at a possible resignation Football news Today, 04:37 SSC Napoli does not want to lose one of its leaders and intends to extend his contract Boxing News Today, 04:11 "It turns me on." Deontay Wilder spoke about a possible fight with Anthony Joshua Football news Today, 03:37 The new Liverpool coach will replace Klopp not only in the coaching chair, but also in his home
Sport Predictions
Football Today Moroka Swallows - Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey Today Poland vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football Today Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Hockey Today Norway vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey Today United States vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football Today Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football 12 may 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey 12 may 2024 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024