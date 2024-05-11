There were some problems. Świątek fights to win a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA tournament in Rome

In the capital of Italy, Rome, the WTA 1000 tournament on clay continues.

In the third round, the court witnessed a face-off between the world's number one, Iga Swiatek from Poland, and Kazakhstan's representative, Yulia Putintseva, ranked 41st in the WTA standings.

Swiatek demonstrated a solid performance in the first set, not once faulting on her serves, avoiding double faults, and securing all the games on her serves. She claimed the set 6-3, also capturing one of her opponent's service games.

The second set didn't start convincingly for the world's top-ranked player. Losing three consecutive service games right from the start, she found herself trailing 1-4. However, she fought back, breaking Putintseva's serve and winning three games in a row. With two of those games won on Putintseva's serves, Swiatek took control and closed out the match confidently, securing another set victory, ultimately clinching the win.

In the upcoming stage, the world's number one will face the winner of the match between Angelique Kerber (WTA 331) and Aliaksandra Sasnovich (WTA 113).

WTA 1000

Rome, Italy

3rd Round

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-4

Off and swinging 🎾@iga_swiatek grabs the first set 6-3 over Putinseva in just under an hour. #IBI24 pic.twitter.com/tnBtcGtOvH — wta (@WTA) May 11, 2024

