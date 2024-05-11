RU RU
SSC Napoli does not want to lose one of its leaders and intends to extend his contract

Napoli does not want to lose one of its leaders and intends to extend his contract Image: Sky Sports / Author unknown

One of SSC Napoli's leaders, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, has attracted the interest of several European giants. Earlier reports indicated that a number of clubs, including Premier League giants, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain, were interested in him.

However, SSC Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has different plans for the player. He wants to persuade the Kartvel midfielder to stay with the team and is ready to extend his contract now, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. According to the Italian insider, the main interest in renewing the player's contract stems from the possible departure of another team leader, Victor Osimhen.

Napoli plans to continue negotiations on a new contract in the coming weeks, which in turn may help avoid various offers from other clubs. A release clause may be added to Kvaratskhelia's contract. SSC Napoli has also made an offer to Victor Osimhen regarding his contract.

Hwicha Kvaratskhelia is a product of the Georgian club Dynamo Tbilisi. After playing for several Georgian and Russian clubs, he joined SSC Napoli in 2022 for €11.5 million. According to the statistical portal Transfermarkt, the player's contract is currently valued at €80 million. Over two seasons, the Kartvel has played 85 matches for SSC Napoli, scoring 24 goals and providing 21 assists.

