Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024

On May 11, their meeting in the framework of La Liga will be held Villarreal - Sevilla. Read the prediction from experts Dailysports on the pages of our resource.

Villarreal

“Yellow Submarine” frankly weakly spent the first half of the championship, so it goes only ninth in the standings, the gap from the European Cup zone is 7 points, to win back such a thing in four rounds can only theoretically. In the last round Villarreal lost important points when they lost away to Celta 2:3, the game was broken by the removal of Comesanyasa already in the 17th minute.

Before the mentioned failure Villarreal was on a series of three matches without defeat, in that period managed to score 7 points. The team looked good in European cups, but failed to pass in the Europa League Marseille.

Sevilla

Sevilla had a weak season, the team played in the Champions League, but finished last in a not the most powerful group. There were problems in the championship, but now the club is not in danger of falling out of the elite. “White Andalusia” goes 12th in the championship, being on a series of five matches without defeat (4 wins and one draw).

In the last round managed to beat on their field outsider Granada with a score of 3:0, such a victory added confidence, but up to the European Cup zone 9 points, so it is not worth even dreaming about something. Next season Sevilla will be able to concentrate on the domestic arena, there will be no other tournaments.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Matches of these rivals are held in a hard fight, so it was in the first round, when the teams could not determine the winner - 1:1.

Villarreal does not impress with stability on its field, 6 wins, 7 defeats and four draws.

Sevilla has not lost away for four matches in a row, two wins and two draws.

Villarreal vs Sevilla Prediction

In such a confrontation, the hosts are listed as favorites, although we expect an interesting battle of strong rivals. The game will surely be played on the counter courses and can end with any outcome. We consider it an acceptable bet on the exchange of goals.