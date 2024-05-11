Tyson Fury's promoter predicts an easy victory for the Briton over Alexander Usyk

The upcoming weekend will witness a clash for the undisputed heavyweight championship title. Stepping into the ring will be the WBC belt holder, Tyson Fury, and the unified WBA, WBO, and IBF champion, Alexander Usyk.

Numerous notable personalities have already made their predictions for the impending bout. Promoter Frank Warren, representing Fury, has also commented on the upcoming event. According to Warren, his protégé will deliver a performance reminiscent of his rematch with Deontay Wilder in February 2020. Back then, the Briton emerged victorious in seven rounds before knocking out his opponent. Warren insists that he does not underestimate Usyk, but simply believes that Fury will be too well-prepared and formidable for his opponent at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

During an interview with talkSPORT Breakfast, Warren stated:

"This is the best I've seen him. Mentally, I know, and that's the main thing, he's really up for this fight. Usyk has beaten all the Brits he's been in with. He beat Tony Bellew, stopped him, knocked him out. He beat AJ twice. So, he's used to mixing it with the big boys. AJ was a much bigger guy, but I think Tyson is a completely different type of boxer. He can adapt, and he's a really good ring general. I can see him stopping Usyk, and I can see that's going to be the case. One thing about Usyk: he doesn't like body shots. That's a fact. And he's been moaning to the referees about it, and he always moans to the referees. I think it's going to be similar to the second fight he [Fury] had with Deontay Wilder, where Tyson took Deontay Wilder's belt and just tore him apart. I see him doing the same thing here."

Previously, Turki Al-Sheikh announced that a rematch between Tyson and the Ukrainian is scheduled for October 12 or 13, 2024. In the event that Fury and Usyk each secure one victory after two bouts, a third fight will be arranged following the showdown between the Gypsy King and his compatriot.