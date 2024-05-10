Mallorca vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.97 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Soccer season is coming to an end in the top championships clubs are holding their last meetings. On May 11 their match in La Liga will be held Mallorca - Las Palmas, the prediction for the match of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Mallorca

In the championship Mallorca does not look dangerous, as it occupies only the 17th line. So far, there is no big threat of departure, as the gap from the danger zone is 6 points. In the last round the team lost at home to Atletico with the score 0:1, the fate of the meeting was decided by a goal in the opening match.

Form Mallorca raises questions, can not win in five consecutive games, only two points for this period, although such a slump can be partially attributed to a difficult calendar. The main match of the season the team lost, because Mallorca played in the final of the Spanish Cup, where they lost in a penalty shootout to Athletic Bilbao.

Las Palmas

This season Las Palmas was praised, the team achieved good results, became a strong middleman. Now the team is experiencing a big slump, as it does not win in ten consecutive meetings, for this period managed to score only two points. In the last round the club suffered another defeat, this time from Real Sociedad away - 0:2.

Because of this series of failures Las Palmas fell back to the 14th line in the championship, although there is no reason to worry, as the gap from the danger zone is as much as 11 points. The team will retain their place in the elite, however, they should try to finish the season well, breaking their losing streak.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

The face-to-face meeting of the first round ended in a draw - 1:1, which was a fair outcome.

At home, Mallorca plays with mixed success, 5 wins, the same number of defeats and 7 draws.

Las Palmas does not win away 6 meetings in a row, in four cases all ended in defeats.

Mallorca vs Las Palmas Prediction

We expect a meeting of not the brightest teams, so we can not recommend such a match to watch. Bookmakers consider the favorite Mallorca factor of their field and poor performance of Las Palmas away, and the level of motivation of the islanders should be a little higher, as they are closer to the danger zone. We will risk to bet on a total of less than 2 goals.