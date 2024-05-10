RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Mallorca vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024

Mallorca vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Mallorca vs Las Palmas prediction Photo: https://www.laliga.com/ Author unknown
Mallorca Mallorca
LaLiga Spain 11 may 2024, 08:00 Mallorca - Las Palmas
-
- : -
Spain, Palma, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
Las Palmas Las Palmas
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.97
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Soccer season is coming to an end in the top championships clubs are holding their last meetings. On May 11 their match in La Liga will be held Mallorca - Las Palmas, the prediction for the match of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Mallorca

In the championship Mallorca does not look dangerous, as it occupies only the 17th line. So far, there is no big threat of departure, as the gap from the danger zone is 6 points. In the last round the team lost at home to Atletico with the score 0:1, the fate of the meeting was decided by a goal in the opening match.

Form Mallorca raises questions, can not win in five consecutive games, only two points for this period, although such a slump can be partially attributed to a difficult calendar. The main match of the season the team lost, because Mallorca played in the final of the Spanish Cup, where they lost in a penalty shootout to Athletic Bilbao.

Las Palmas

This season Las Palmas was praised, the team achieved good results, became a strong middleman. Now the team is experiencing a big slump, as it does not win in ten consecutive meetings, for this period managed to score only two points. In the last round the club suffered another defeat, this time from Real Sociedad away - 0:2.

Because of this series of failures Las Palmas fell back to the 14th line in the championship, although there is no reason to worry, as the gap from the danger zone is as much as 11 points. The team will retain their place in the elite, however, they should try to finish the season well, breaking their losing streak.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • The face-to-face meeting of the first round ended in a draw - 1:1, which was a fair outcome.
  • At home, Mallorca plays with mixed success, 5 wins, the same number of defeats and 7 draws.
  • Las Palmas does not win away 6 meetings in a row, in four cases all ended in defeats.

Mallorca vs Las Palmas Prediction

We expect a meeting of not the brightest teams, so we can not recommend such a match to watch. Bookmakers consider the favorite Mallorca factor of their field and poor performance of Las Palmas away, and the level of motivation of the islanders should be a little higher, as they are closer to the danger zone. We will risk to bet on a total of less than 2 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.97
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Great Britain vs Canada prediction World Championship 11 may 2024, 05:20 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Great Britain Odds: 1.57 Canada Recommended MelBet
France vs Kazakhstan prediction World Championship 11 may 2024, 05:20 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 France Odds: 1.79 Kazakhstan Bet now MelBet
Yokohama F.Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction AFC Champions League 11 may 2024, 06:00 Yokohama Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 by Jason Collins Yokohama F.Marinos Odds: 1.6 Al-Ain Bet now 1xBet
Yokohama F.Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction AFC Champions League 11 may 2024, 06:00 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Yokohama F.Marinos Odds: 1.68 Al-Ain Recommended MelBet
Fulham vs Manchester City prediction Premier League England 11 may 2024, 07:30 Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Fulham Odds: 1.65 Manchester City Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 17:04 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 Top scorer and six-time Ligue 1 champion. Mbappe's history at PSG Tennis news Today, 16:19 Novak Djokovic was hit in the head with a bottle while signing autographs. VIDEO Tennis news Today, 15:55 Sabalenka secured a resilient victory in the opening match of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome Football news Today, 15:15 Inter offered their coach a new contract Tennis news Today, 14:46 Novak Djokovic calmly advances to the next round of the ATP1000 tournament in Rome Football news Today, 14:37 Without Neymar, Casemiro, and Richarlison. Brazil has announced its squad for the Copa America Football news Today, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Baseball News Today, 13:37 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:26 The end of an era. PSG is preparing a farewell ceremony for Kylian Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 by Jason Collins Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Mallorca vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Moroka Swallows - Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Poland vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024