Main News Boxing News "It turns me on." Deontay Wilder spoke about a possible fight with Anthony Joshua

Boxing News Today, 04:11
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder had been planning to step into the ring together since 2017. Since then, they have been diligently trying to negotiate a fight agreement and only managed to do so in March of this year.

However, before this, Wilder was defeated by Joseph Parker, and instead of facing him, AJ fought Francis Ngannou. It's worth recalling that the Briton secured a stunning victory with a devastating knockout.

Meanwhile, the American is set to return to the ring in a bout against Chilean Zhang on June 1st in Riyadh as part of the Queensberry-Matchroom 5 on 5 tournament. The main event of this tournament will be the clash between Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois.

Joshua himself has stated that Turki Al al-Sheikh, the man responsible for organizing boxing matches in Saudi Arabia, wants him to face the winner of this fight at Wembley on September 20th or 21st.

When asked if he's ready to fight Joshua during an interview with Sportsbook Review, Wilder responded:

"Hell yeah! It excites me."

Recall that earlier, Deontay Wilder was the WBC heavyweight world champion, defeating Canadian Bermane Stiverne in 2015. Five years later, the championship belt was taken from him by the current champion Tyson Fury, who will be fighting for the title of undisputed champion against Alexander Usyk in just a week.

Latest News
