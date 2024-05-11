The last absolute heavyweight champion made his prediction for the fight between Fury and Usyk

In just a week, on May 18th, an extraordinary event awaits us at the "Kingdom Arena" in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tyson Fury and Alexander Usyk will face off in the ring, with all heavyweight belts at stake, and the victor will be crowned the undisputed world champion.

The last time the title of undisputed champion was held was by the legendary Lennox Lewis. At that time, he held three belts - the IBF, WBA, and WBC - while the WBO was not yet recognized as a primary organization.

Lewis claimed victory over Evander Holyfield, and there are parallels between that bout and the upcoming one. Like Holyfield, Usyk began his career in the heavyweight division before moving up in weight. Meanwhile, Fury and Lewis both possess considerable experience as heavyweights, each weighing around 250 pounds.

In the previous bout for the undisputed champion title, the larger boxer emerged victorious, and Lewis anticipates a similar outcome this time. Speaking to talkSPORT, he stated:

"I believe Tyson Fury possesses excellent qualities: he is tall, adept in both orthodox and southpaw stances, and can move forward. It's challenging for me to defeat a larger opponent, so I will always assert that the bigger man holds the advantage."

Most experts anticipate Fury will fight from a distance if he hopes to defeat the Ukrainian. However, Lewis still believes the referee will raise the British boxer's hand at the end of the bout.

"I think Tyson Fury has a chance to win on points, but I wouldn't count out Usyk," he added. "He must utilize his strengths, be elusive, and land jabs. He's been in such situations before, boxing with smaller guys; he just needs to piece it all together."

Speaking of Usyk, Lewis remarked:

"Usyk will do what he usually does. He will move well around the ring, attempting to draw Tyson out of his shell. It will take a couple of rounds because both fighters need some time to adjust to each other. It will take at least four rounds for anything to happen. Who will strike first? Perhaps it will be Usyk. Who will be the one delivering all the punches and moving? Usyk will, because he needs to find a way to contend with a heavyweight standing 6 feet 9 inches tall. This is the first time he's facing a heavyweight of that stature."

It's worth noting that on May 18th, the boxer who emerges victorious in the bout will become the undisputed heavyweight champion, but two weeks later, the title will be stripped from him.