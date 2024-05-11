RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News The last absolute heavyweight champion made his prediction for the fight between Fury and Usyk

The last absolute heavyweight champion made his prediction for the fight between Fury and Usyk

Boxing News Today, 02:45
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
The last absolute heavyweight champion made his prediction for the fight between Fury and Usyk Photo from uwitorontogala.org / Author unknown

In just a week, on May 18th, an extraordinary event awaits us at the "Kingdom Arena" in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tyson Fury and Alexander Usyk will face off in the ring, with all heavyweight belts at stake, and the victor will be crowned the undisputed world champion.

The last time the title of undisputed champion was held was by the legendary Lennox Lewis. At that time, he held three belts - the IBF, WBA, and WBC - while the WBO was not yet recognized as a primary organization.

Lewis claimed victory over Evander Holyfield, and there are parallels between that bout and the upcoming one. Like Holyfield, Usyk began his career in the heavyweight division before moving up in weight. Meanwhile, Fury and Lewis both possess considerable experience as heavyweights, each weighing around 250 pounds.

In the previous bout for the undisputed champion title, the larger boxer emerged victorious, and Lewis anticipates a similar outcome this time. Speaking to talkSPORT, he stated:

"I believe Tyson Fury possesses excellent qualities: he is tall, adept in both orthodox and southpaw stances, and can move forward.

It's challenging for me to defeat a larger opponent, so I will always assert that the bigger man holds the advantage."

Most experts anticipate Fury will fight from a distance if he hopes to defeat the Ukrainian. However, Lewis still believes the referee will raise the British boxer's hand at the end of the bout.

"I think Tyson Fury has a chance to win on points, but I wouldn't count out Usyk," he added.

"He must utilize his strengths, be elusive, and land jabs. He's been in such situations before, boxing with smaller guys; he just needs to piece it all together."

Speaking of Usyk, Lewis remarked:

"Usyk will do what he usually does.

He will move well around the ring, attempting to draw Tyson out of his shell.

It will take a couple of rounds because both fighters need some time to adjust to each other.

It will take at least four rounds for anything to happen. Who will strike first? Perhaps it will be Usyk.

Who will be the one delivering all the punches and moving? Usyk will, because he needs to find a way to contend with a heavyweight standing 6 feet 9 inches tall.

This is the first time he's facing a heavyweight of that stature."

It's worth noting that on May 18th, the boxer who emerges victorious in the bout will become the undisputed heavyweight champion, but two weeks later, the title will be stripped from him.

Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 17:04 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news Yesterday, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Yesterday, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Yesterday, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news 09 may 2024, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:37 The new Liverpool coach will replace Klopp not only in the coaching chair, but also in his home Football news Today, 03:03 Top European clubs are keeping an eye on the 17-year-old Brazilian defender Boxing News Today, 02:45 The last absolute heavyweight champion made his prediction for the fight between Fury and Usyk Baseball News Today, 02:03 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:46 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:34 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Hockey news Yesterday, 17:04 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Top scorer and six-time Ligue 1 champion. Mbappe's history at PSG Tennis news Yesterday, 16:19 Novak Djokovic was hit in the head with a bottle while signing autographs. VIDEO Tennis news Yesterday, 15:55 Sabalenka secured a resilient victory in the opening match of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome
Sport Predictions
Football Today Yokohama Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 by Jason Collins Tennis Today Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football Today Mallorca vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Moroka Swallows - Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey Today Poland vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football Today Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football Today Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Hockey Today Norway vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey Today United States vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024