A fight between two heavyweights. Derrick Lewis - Rodrigo Nascimento. UFC on ESPN 56 full card

MMA News Today, 05:51
A fight between two heavyweights. Derrick Lewis - Rodrigo Nascimento. UFC on ESPN 56 full card Photo: UFC website / Author unknown

Tomorrow night in St. Louis, USA, the UFC on ESPN 56 tournament will take place.

The main event of this show will be a 5-round bout in the heavyweight division (up to 120.2 kg) between former title contender American Derrick Lewis and Brazilian prospect Rodrigo Nascimento.

For both athletes, this will be their first fight of the year. Lewis last stepped into the octagon in November against Jailton Almeida. The bout went the full five rounds, with Almeida emerging victorious by decision. Prior to that, at UFC 291, the American secured a dominant victory over Marcos Rogério de Lima, knocking him out just 33 seconds into the first round.

Nascimento entered the octagon twice last year and emerged victorious both times. His most recent win was against Donté Mayes in November, preceded by a victory over Ilir Latifi. Both wins came by decision. The Brazilian's last defeat in the UFC was in October 2020 when he was knocked out by Chris Daukaus in the 45th second of the first round.

A total of twelve bouts are scheduled for the upcoming event, and Dailysports has prepared the full card for the upcoming tournament.

UFC on ESPN 56 Card

Main Card

  • Derrick Lewis (27-12) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1)
  • Joaquin Buckley (18-6) vs. Nursultão Ruziboev (34-8-2)
  • Alonzo Menifield (15-3-1) vs. Carlos Ulberg (9-1)
  • Diego Ferreira (18-5) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (19-1)
  • Alex Caceres (21-14) vs. Sean Woodson (11-1-1)
  • Robelis Despaigne (5-0) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1)

Preliminary Card

  • Vyacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1) vs. Chase Hooper (13-3-1)
  • Terrence McKinney (15-6) vs. Esteban Ribovitch (12-1)
  • Tabatha Ricci (9-2) vs. Raquel Pennington (13-6)
  • Trey Waters (8-1) vs. Billy Quarantillo (9-2)
  • Jake Hadley (10-2) vs. Charles Johnson (14-6)
  • JJ Aldrich (13-6) vs. Veronika Hardy (8-4-1)

The preliminary card bouts are set to begin at 22:00 Central European Time, with the main card fighters stepping into the ring no earlier than 1:00.

