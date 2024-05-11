Top European clubs are keeping an eye on the 17-year-old Brazilian defender

The interest of leading European clubs in young talents from Brazil shows no signs of waning. While Real Madrid is attempting to acquire Franco Mastantuono from River Plate, another player is drawing attention. Pedro Lima, who currently plays for Sport Recife, has caught the eye of representatives from Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, several Premier League giants, and also Real Madrid, as reported by Football Espana.

In the current season, the 17-year-old footballer has featured in nineteen matches for his team in the Brazilian second division, Serie B. During this time, he has already scored two goals and provided as many assists. He has only been substituted once, with the rest of the time starting matches.

In one of its articles, Diario AS dubbed him the "heir to Cafu," but it remains uncertain whether any club intends to offer him a contract.

It's worth noting that 16-year-old right-back Jesus Fortea of Real Madrid is considered one of the brightest talents in the country, while 17-year-old Barcelona player Hector Fort is currently negotiating a new contract with the Catalan giants. If they were to sign Lima, it could potentially impede the development of these young talents nurtured by their respective clubs. Therefore, these clubs must be confident that the Brazilian is indeed the player they have been seeking.