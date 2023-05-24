"Manchester United" is prepared to pay over 60 million euros for the midfielder from "Chelsea"

"Manchester United" is interested in acquiring midfielder Mason Mount from "Chelsea" and the English national team, according to Daily Mail.

The source suggests that Manchester United is prepared to pay €63 million for the player. However, "Chelsea" is looking to receive no less than €100 million for him, despite his contract expiring in the summer of 2024. The club's future head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, wants to keep the player in the team.

It has been previously reported that Mount has also attracted interest from "Arsenal," "Bayern Munich," "Newcastle," and "Liverpool."

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mount has played 35 matches for "Chelsea" in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

