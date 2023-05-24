Italy will have a new coach

Juventus Turin head coach Massimiliano Allegri may leave the team to join the Italian national team.

According to insider Mattais Poga, at the same time the national team coach Roberto Mancini may become the head coach of Napoli.

Recall that the newly crowned national champion may part ways with Luciano Spalletti at the end of the season.

As you know, Allegri returned to Juventus several years ago and his contract expires in 2025.