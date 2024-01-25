RU RU NG NG KE KE
Manchester United is aiming to sign an 18-year-old Argentine defender

Football news Today, 03:21
Manchester United is attempting to sign 18-year-old center-back Boca Juniors Aaron Anselmino. According to Planeta BJ, the "Red Devils" have already inquired about the player, whom the Argentine club values at 25 million euros.

AC Milan is also interested in Anselmino, but Boca is willing to let the 18-year-old center-back go for no less than 25 million euros, as his contract includes such a clause. However, United may not be able to pay these funds upfront due to financial fair play issues. One option could be a loan deal with an obligation to buy, but the team may have other ideas.

Despite playing only five matches for Boca, the 18-year-old player shows promise. The young center-back is a skilled ball player, averaging more than three tackles per game and winning 68% of ground and aerial duels.

Anselmino extended his contract with Boca Juniors until the end of 2028 on January 19, and Transfermarkt values him at 300 thousand euros.

Earlier reports indicated that Manchester United would extend Scott McTominay's contract.

