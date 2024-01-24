Manchester United is set to extend the contract of their key midfielder

Manchester United is set to extend the contract of midfielder Scott McTominay, as reported by TeamTalk. The club is reportedly planning to offer the player a new agreement with improved financial terms in the near future.

McTominay's current contract with Manchester United expires in June 2025. In the summer, the midfielder was close to a move to West Ham but decided to stay at Old Trafford.

This decision has proven beneficial for the Red Devils, as McTominay has been showcasing a standout performance in the current season, scoring crucial goals, including braces against Brentford and Chelsea in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old Scottish midfielder progressed through United's academy and was promoted to the first team in 2017. In the current season, he has played in 24 matches across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

Earlier, we reported that a Manchester United striker will be sidelined for more than two months and might not play for Erik ten Hag's team again.