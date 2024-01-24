Manchester United striker will miss more than two months

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will be sidelined for 10 weeks, as reported by the club's official website.

The French striker underwent surgery on his groin today, and he is expected to return to training no earlier than mid-April.

In addition to Martial, Manchester United's injury list includes Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof.

In the current season, Martial has played in 19 matches, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists.

The 28-year-old Frenchman's contract with Manchester United expires in June. The club has no plans to extend the agreement, so Martial will move to another team as a free agent.

On Sunday, January 28, Manchester United will play in the FA Cup 1/16 final against Newport Town.