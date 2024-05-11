RU RU
Main News Football news Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 07:57
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: Premier League website / Author unknown

One of the pivotal matches of the 37th round of the English Premier League will be the encounter between Manchester United and Arsenal.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: what you need to know about the match

Manchester United still has a slim chance of securing a spot in next season's European competitions, albeit very slim. They trail Tottenham, currently fifth in the table, by six points with both teams having three games left to play. Following a devastating defeat to Crystal Palace in the previous round, the Red Devils slipped behind Newcastle and Chelsea and currently sit in eighth place.

Arsenal continues to battle Manchester City for the title. While Liverpool theoretically remains in the race, their chances of winning this season are extremely slim, making the Citizens the Gunners' main competitors. Heading into the round, Londoners led their pursuers by just one point, but Manchester City has a game in hand. It's worth noting that Arsenal boasts the best goal difference, so even a draw for Pep Guardiola's side in any of their matches will level them on points, but the Gunners will still top the league table.

Recall that the previous match between these two teams in the first half of the season at the Emirates ended with a convincing 3-1 victory for Arsenal.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: when and where will the match take place

The match between Manchester United and Arsenal will take place on Sunday, May 12, and will be held at Old Trafford in Manchester. The referee will kick off proceedings at 17:30 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 8:30
  • New York 11:30
  • Panama 10:30
  • Toronto 11:30
  • Port of Spain 11:30
  • London 16:30
  • Yaoundé 16:30
  • Abuja 17:30
  • Cape Town 17:30
  • New Delhi 21:00
  • Sydney 1:30
  • Kiribati 3:30

Manchester United vs Arsenal: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Canada - fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now
  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TalkSportk, discovery, TNT
  • United States - SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD
  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Anguilla - Csport.tv
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
  • Barbados - Csport.tv
  • Belize - Paramount+
  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - Csport.tv
  • Fiji - Sky Sport, Premier League TV
  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Grenada - Csport.tv
  • Hong Kong - Now Player
  • India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV
  • Ireland - Premier Sports, BBC Radio, Premier Player
  • Jamaica - Csport.tv
  • Kiribati - Sky Sport
  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Nauru - Sky Sport
  • Palau - Sky Sport
  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD
  • Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv
  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +
  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
  • Samoa - Sky Sport
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now
  • Singapore - Star Hub
  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now
  • Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tonga - Sky Sport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now
