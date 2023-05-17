"Manchester United" has entered the race to sign the controversial forward from "Bayern Munich"

"Manchester United" is showing interest in forward Sadio Mane from "Bayern Munich" and the Senegal national team, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports Germany.

According to the source, the English club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. "Newcastle United," "West Ham," and "Brighton" are also interested in signing the player.

Earlier reports indicated that "Bayern Munich" is willing to sell the forward for a fee of €30-35 million. The decision to part ways with Mane was made by the German club after he struck his teammate Leroy Sane in the face.

In the current season, 31-year-old Mane has played 37 matches for "Bayern Munich" in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.

