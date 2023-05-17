The long-time leader of "Juventus" desires to conclude his career

Experienced defender Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus intends to conclude his career next year.

"When I finish my career next year, the era of Italian defensive style will come to an end. Being in the same cohort as Maldini, Cannavaro, and Nesta is a source of pride. I hope that we will become legends for the younger generation in the future," he stated.

It is worth noting that the player's agreement with Juventus expires in the middle of the following year.

In the current Serie A season, he has played 14 matches and scored one goal.