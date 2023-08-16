Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup

English club Manchester City defeated Spanish club Sevilla and became the winner of the UEFA Super Cup. The match took place in Piraeus, Greece, at the "Georgios Karaiskakis" stadium and ended with the victory of the English club in a penalty shootout.

In the middle of the first half, Youssef En-Nesyri opened the scoring. In the middle of the second half, Cole Palmer equalized the score.

In the penalty shootout, Manchester City players scored five goals out of five attempts. Precise shots were made by Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish, and Kyle Walker. For the Spanish team, their attempts were converted by Lucas Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Ivan Rakitic, and Gonzalo Montiel. The only miss was by Nemanja Gudel, whose shot hit the crossbar.

Manchester City won the UEFA Super Cup for the first time in its history.

Manchester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) - 1:1 (0:1, 1:0), in a penalty shootout - 5:4

Goals: 0:1 - 25 En-Nesyri, 1:1 - 63 Palmer.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Ake, Akanji, Guardiola, Kovacic, Rodri, Foden, Grealish, Palmer (Alvarez, 85), Haaland.

Sevilla: Bono, Navas (Montiel, 83), Bade, Gudel, Acuna, Rakitic, Lamela (Suso, 90), Ocampos, Oliver Torres (Juanlu Sanchez, 74), Jordan, En-Nesyri (Rafa Mir, 90).