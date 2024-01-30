Lyon is acquiring a midfielder from the English Premier League

French club Lyon is close to acquiring midfielder Orel Mangala from Nottingham Forest, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

The transfer fee for the 25-year-old Belgian is reported to be 30 million euros, inclusive of various bonuses. Mangala has been playing for Nottingham Forest since the summer of 2022, with the English club having paid Stuttgart 13 million euros for the player's transfer.

In the current season, the midfielder has scored one goal in 21 matches for the Forest in all competitions.

Mangala's market value is estimated at 22 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. He has made 12 appearances for the Belgian national team without registering any goal contributions.

Lyon has struggled in the first half of the season, currently occupying the 16th position in the Ligue 1 standings.