Thiago Silva has made a decision about his future. The Brazilian will return to his home club

The football club Fluminense will sign a contract with Thiago Silva as a free agent, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports. An oral agreement has already been reached between the parties, and the signing of a two-year contract with the player is planned in the coming weeks.

It is worth noting that recently, the 39-year-old Brazilian announced his departure from Chelsea, where he has been playing since 2020. During his time with the "Blues," he became the winner of the UEFA Champions League, the Club World Cup, and the UEFA Europa League.

Interestingly, Thiago Silva began his career precisely at Fluminense and played for the first team from January 2006 to December 2008, after which he moved to Milan for €10 million. The experienced defender also has experience playing for the French PSG and the Brazilian national team.