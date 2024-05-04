Prince Naseem hopes Fury will defeat Usyk on points

On May 18th, we anticipate what is likely to be the boxing event of the year, perhaps one of the main events in the sporting world. British boxer Tyson Fury will face Ukrainian Alexander Usyk for the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion. The Gypsy King holds the WBC championship belt, while Usyk holds the IBF, WBA, and WBO belts.

The world of boxing will have its first undisputed champion for the first time since 1999, when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield. In the era of four championship belts, this will be the first time they're all on the line.

This event has attracted the attention of many notable personalities. Previously, we reported that Anthony Joshua named the favorite for the bout between Alexander Usyk and Tyson Fury, and Bellew explained why Usyk will win the mega-fight against Fury.

Notably, the legendary Anglo-Yemeni boxer, former champion in the super bantamweight division according to various versions, Prince Naseem Hamed, also weighed in on the matter.

During a conversation with talkSPORT, he stated that Tyson Fury would win the fight on points.

"I hope Tyson Fury wins this fight on points. I believe that if he lasts all 12 rounds, the referee will raise his hand regardless of what happens. I think it will be a tough fight. All I want him to do is to stay on his feet. Let him last all 12 rounds, and God willing, it will be a points victory for him [Fury]."

Many believe that Fury will have a significant physical advantage over Usyk. Despite Usyk being one of the most experienced fighters, he significantly trails his opponent. Usyk is fifteen centimeters (six inches) shorter than his opponent and may weigh up to 25 kg (about 50 pounds) less at the start of the match.