Luxembourg wins Euro 2024 qualifier

In the qualifying match for the UEFA European Championship 2024, the national team of Luxembourg defeated the national team of Liechtenstein with a score of 2-0.

The victory was secured by goals from Dan Sinani and Gerson Rodrigues.

Luxembourg - Liechtenstein - 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Sinani, 59 - 1:0, Rodrigues, 89 - 2:0

Luxembourg: Moris, Martins (Dzogovic, 90), Chanot, Mahmutovic, Jans (Boner, 46), Martins Pereira, Barreiro, Sinani, Till (Rodrigues, 46), Kirsch (Olesen, 46), Borges Sanchez (Rupill, 90).

Liechtenstein: Buchel, Malin, Beck, Traber, Goppel (Wolflinger, 75), Meier (Netzer, 55), Hasler (Wolflinger, 24), Zellweger, Luchinger (Hofer, 75), Salanovic, Saglam (Yildiz, 55).