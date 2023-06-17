Lukaku's goal saves Belgium from defeat in Euro 2024 qualifier

In the qualifying match for the UEFA Euro 2024, the Belgian national team played a draw against the Austrian national team with a score of 1-1 on their home ground.

In the middle of the first half, the visitors took the lead thanks to an own goal by Orel Mangala. In the second half, Romelu Lukaku saved the Belgians from defeat with a goal.

Belgium - Austria - 1:1 (0:1)

Goals: Mangala, 22 (own goal) - 0:1, Lukaku, 61 - 1:1

Belgium: Courtois, Fass, Teate, Dendoncker (Al-Dakhil, 84), Castagne, Tielemans, Mangala (Vranckx, 76), Carrasco (Openda, 76), Lukebakio (Bakayoko, 69), Lukaku, Doku (Ndayishimiye, 84).

Austria: Schlager, Posch, Alaba, Lienhart, Weber (Mwene, 46), Baumgartner, Wimmer (Kainz, 60), Schlager (Ljubicic, 87), Zaivier, Arnautovic (Sabitzer, 60), Gregoritsch (Onisiwo, 87).