RU RU
Main News Luis Suarez terminates contract with Brazilian club ahead of schedule

Luis Suarez terminates contract with Brazilian club ahead of schedule

Football news Today, 11:37
Luis Suarez terminates contract with Brazilian club ahead of schedule Photo: Instagram Luis Suarez / Author unknown

Forward Luis Suarez, who plays for "Gremio" and the Uruguayan national team, has announced that he will leave the Brazilian club at the end of 2023, despite his contract running until December 31, 2024.

Suarez stated: "Next season, I won't be able to meet the high level of the Brazilian championship. Therefore, we agreed to terminate my contract one year earlier. I am grateful to the leadership of "Gremio" for this decision. I don't know if I will continue my career after this. I have chronic knee problems. I ask the fans of "Gremio" to appreciate the fact that a player who experiences strong pain in his knee is representing the club."

Earlier, it was reported that American club "Inter Miami" is interested in signing Suarez.

The 36-year-old Suarez joined "Gremio" in January 2023, moving to the Brazilian club from Uruguay's "Nacional" as a free agent. He has played 31 matches for "Gremio" in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists.

Suarez has also been a key player for the Uruguayan national team, appearing in 137 matches, scoring 68 goals, and providing 39 assists.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Gremio Serie A Brazil
Popular news
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Today, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Today, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Today, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Today, 12:50 Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing talented Bayern striker Football news Today, 12:20 AC Milan close to signing US midfielder Football news Today, 11:56 Arsenal close in for Spanish Premier League goalkeeper Football news Today, 11:37 Luis Suarez terminates contract with Brazilian club ahead of schedule Football news Today, 11:20 Al-Nasr from the UAE bought a famous Italian striker Football news Today, 10:55 Liverpool make surprise offer for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 10:35 Al Hilal offer €45m for Sevilla star Football news Today, 10:20 Inter close to buying Serbian talent for €15m Football news Today, 10:00 "Chernomorets" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Ukraine
Sport Predictions
Football 31 july 2023 Aarhus vs Nordsjaelland predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Malmo FF vs Varnamo predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Sirius vs AIK: predictions and betting tips on the Allsvenskan match on July 31, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023