Luis Suarez terminates contract with Brazilian club ahead of schedule

Forward Luis Suarez, who plays for "Gremio" and the Uruguayan national team, has announced that he will leave the Brazilian club at the end of 2023, despite his contract running until December 31, 2024.

Suarez stated: "Next season, I won't be able to meet the high level of the Brazilian championship. Therefore, we agreed to terminate my contract one year earlier. I am grateful to the leadership of "Gremio" for this decision. I don't know if I will continue my career after this. I have chronic knee problems. I ask the fans of "Gremio" to appreciate the fact that a player who experiences strong pain in his knee is representing the club."

Earlier, it was reported that American club "Inter Miami" is interested in signing Suarez.

The 36-year-old Suarez joined "Gremio" in January 2023, moving to the Brazilian club from Uruguay's "Nacional" as a free agent. He has played 31 matches for "Gremio" in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists.

Suarez has also been a key player for the Uruguayan national team, appearing in 137 matches, scoring 68 goals, and providing 39 assists.