Luis Suarez replacement. The ex-Chelsea and Atletico forward has signed a contract with Gremio

Grêmio has officially announced the signing of experienced Spanish forward Diego Costa. He joined the new club as a free agent.

Diego Costa's contract with Grêmio is set for 1 year without an option for an extension for another season.

#ReforçoTricolor NA ÁREA ⚽️🇪🇸 Ele é espanhol, mas tem sangue brasileiro e títulos por onde passou! Diego Costa chega para fortalecer o ataque do Imortal. Multicampeão na Europa, já vestiu a amarelinha, a roja e agora defenderá o manto Tricolor. Bem-vindo!https://t.co/Tw1sNey6qO pic.twitter.com/8HtqriLgZu — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) February 8, 2024

At Grêmio, Costa is expected to fill the void left by the legendary Luis Suárez, who departed the club after the conclusion of the previous season. It's worth noting that Suárez signed with Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba also play.

Diego Costa's last club was Botafogo, which he left in January. In 13 matches in the previous season of the Brazilian Serie A, he scored 3 goals.

In Europe, the 35-year-old forward is well-known for his performances with Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Valladolid, and Wolverhampton. He has also previously played for Atlético Mineiro.

Grêmio secured the second position in the final standings of the previous Brazilian Serie A.