Lucescu denies the claims about his retirement. The legendary coach is in demand in Turkey and Roman

The former coach of Dynamo Kyiv,Mircea Lucescu, who has recently left his post as the head coach, has denied his claims about retiring:

"Where did the story about retiring come from? I don't know how it was interpreted from the club's side. I never said that. I'm leaving only from the team.

I'm still here [in Ukraine]. Another day or two, and I will return home. For now, I'm thinking about what to do. I'll go to the countryside, go back home and see how things are there. At the moment, I feel good physically. My health allows me to [work]," Lucescu stated.

Currently, the 78-year-old Romanian specialist is being courted by Dynamo Bucharest and Turkish Besiktas. The management of the Eagles recently dismissed Senol Gunes and appointed Burak Yilmaz as the interim head coach.