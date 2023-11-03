The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career

Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu has announced his retirement after the Ukrainian Premier League match between Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar.

The legendary coach stated during a press conference that this match was not only his last with Dynamo Kyiv but also marked the end of his entire coaching career.

"Today, I don't want to talk about the game. I want to say that I've devoted 15 years to football in Ukraine, and I've decided to end my career. This game, against Shakhtar, was my last. I bid farewell to my players, both from Dynamo and Shakhtar. I'm grateful to everyone, and I hope a part of me has remained in Ukraine, in Ukrainian football. After all, I worked here for 15 years. I'm grateful to Shakhtar's President, Rinat Akhmetov, and Dynamo's President, Ihor Surkis, for our collaboration. Of course, I would have liked to finish differently, but everything has its end. It applies to a football career, to football itself, and to life. Everything has a beginning and an end," said Lucescu.

It's worth noting that the 78-year-old Romanian took charge of the Kyiv club in the summer of 2020. In his debut season, the team won the Ukrainian league, the Ukrainian Cup, and the Ukrainian Super Cup.

Lucescu began his coaching career back in 1979 and has managed 15 different teams during his illustrious career, including Inter Milan, Besiktas, Galatasaray, Shakhtar, Dynamo, the Romanian national team, and the Turkish national team. He has won multiple championships in Ukraine, Romania, and Turkey and also secured victory in the UEFA Cup.