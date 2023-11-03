RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career

The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career

Football news Today, 14:23
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has concluded his career The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has concluded his career

Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu has announced his retirement after the Ukrainian Premier League match between Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar.

The legendary coach stated during a press conference that this match was not only his last with Dynamo Kyiv but also marked the end of his entire coaching career.

"Today, I don't want to talk about the game. I want to say that I've devoted 15 years to football in Ukraine, and I've decided to end my career. This game, against Shakhtar, was my last. I bid farewell to my players, both from Dynamo and Shakhtar.

I'm grateful to everyone, and I hope a part of me has remained in Ukraine, in Ukrainian football. After all, I worked here for 15 years. I'm grateful to Shakhtar's President, Rinat Akhmetov, and Dynamo's President, Ihor Surkis, for our collaboration.

Of course, I would have liked to finish differently, but everything has its end. It applies to a football career, to football itself, and to life. Everything has a beginning and an end," said Lucescu.

It's worth noting that the 78-year-old Romanian took charge of the Kyiv club in the summer of 2020. In his debut season, the team won the Ukrainian league, the Ukrainian Cup, and the Ukrainian Super Cup.

Lucescu began his coaching career back in 1979 and has managed 15 different teams during his illustrious career, including Inter Milan, Besiktas, Galatasaray, Shakhtar, Dynamo, the Romanian national team, and the Turkish national team. He has won multiple championships in Ukraine, Romania, and Turkey and also secured victory in the UEFA Cup.

Popular news
PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf
Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid
World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele
Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Tennis news Today, 17:44 Pursuing the trophy. Djokovic defeated Rune and advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 16:52 PHOTO. The Olympic champion has announced her pregnancy, expecting a child with her coach Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Motorsport News Today, 15:25 F1. Sprint-qualifying grand prix of Brazil ends early: Verstappen finished first Football news Today, 14:23 The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Fulham vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Osasuna vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Mainz vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Everton vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 4,2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Brentford vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023