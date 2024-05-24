RU RU
The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed

Football news Today, 04:55
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed x.com/BarcaFRNews

The decision has been finalized. German specialist Hansi Flick will replace Xavi as the head coach of Barcelona.

As reported by Gerard Romero, the match against Sevilla, scheduled for Sunday, May 26, will be Xavi's last as the head coach of the Catalan giants. On Monday, the club will officially announce Flick's appointment.

Flick's contract with Barcelona will be for two years. From the very beginning, Flick has been very excited about the opportunity to coach Barcelona.

It is worth recalling that after a 3-5 defeat to Villarreal, Xavi announced he would step down as Barcelona's head coach. However, the club initially managed to convince him to stay. Later, Joan Laporta was angered by Xavi's comments during a press conference before the match against Almería, where he stated that due to financial issues, the club could not compete with Real Madrid for trophies. This prompted Laporta to decide to dismiss Xavi.

Flick has been without a job since September of last year when he was sacked from the German national team after a series of unsuccessful results in friendly matches.

Previously, Flick coached Bayern Munich, with whom he won the treble in the 2019/20 season.

With one round to go in the current season, Barcelona has secured second place in La Liga.

Barcelona LaLiga Spain
