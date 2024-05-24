RU RU
BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach

BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach

Football news Today, 08:04
Kenley Ward
BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach x.com/FCBarcelona

It is now official: Xavi Hernández is no longer the head coach of Barcelona.

The official website of Barcelona announced that today there was a meeting between Joan Laporta, other club executives, and Xavi, during which they thanked him for his work but informed him that they would not continue their collaboration.

It is expected that Barcelona will announce the appointment of former Bayern Munich and Germany national team coach Hansi Flick on Monday. He will sign a two-year contract.

Interestingly, on January 28, Xavi announced that he would leave the team at the end of the season. However, following a series of successful results, on April 25, the club held a press conference where Laporta and the club's sporting director stated that they had convinced Xavi to stay for at least another season.

However, before the match against Almería, Xavi criticized the club's management due to financial issues, stating that without quality transfers, the team would not be able to compete for top trophies next season. These remarks angered Laporta, who felt betrayed and decided to dismiss the coach.

Under Xavi's leadership, Barcelona won La Liga last season, finished second in the current season, and reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

