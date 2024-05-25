RU RU
Al Ittihad vs Zamalek prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

Dillan George
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs Zamalek SC prediction x.com/ZSCOfficial
Al Ittihad Alexandria Al Ittihad Alexandria
Premier League Egypt 27 may 2024, 12:00 Al Ittihad Alexandria - Zamalek SC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Zamalek SC Zamalek SC
On Monday, May 27, in the 25th round of the Egyptian Premier League, Al Ittihad will host Zamalek. The match will kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. Predictions and bets for this match have been prepared by the Dailysports analytics team.

Al Ittihad

Al Ittihad is fiercely contesting for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. Heading into the match against Zamalek, the team is in fifth place, just two points behind second-placed Al Masry. Al Ittihad has never finished in the top four before, and the team from Alexandria is determined to achieve this goal.

In their last five Premier League matches, Al Ittihad has garnered only 7 points. In the previous round, the "Kings of the City" played a 0-0 draw against ZED, following a 0-2 defeat to Smouha, both direct competitors.

Zamalek

Similar to Al Ahly, Zamalek has played fewer matches this season due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup. Zamalek lost 1-2 away to RS Berkane but won 1-0 at home, securing the trophy on away goals. So far, Zamalek has played only 16 Premier League matches, making their 13th place unsurprising. Based on points per game, Zamalek comfortably occupies fourth place.

However, Zamalek has not won their last two Premier League matches. They drew 1-1 against Smouha in the previous round and lost 0-1 to Future FC before that. Zamalek has suffered 5 defeats this season.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • In the 8th round of the current season, Zamalek thrashed Al Ittihad 3-0.
  • Al Ittihad has not beaten Zamalek since 2018.
  • In 102 matches between these clubs, Al Ittihad has only 9 victories, while Zamalek has 69.

Al Ittihad vs Zamalek prediction

With no longer the pressure of the CAF Confederation Cup, Zamalek needs to accumulate points in the Premier League. My prediction is a victory for the visitors.

Prediction on game Win Zamalek SC
Odds: 2

