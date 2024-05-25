Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Bochum prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.64 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Monday, May 27, we will learn the final lineup of participants for the 2024/25 Bundesliga. In the second leg of the playoff for a place in the Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf will play against Bochum in Düsseldorf. The first match at Bochum's stadium ended with a 3-0 victory for Fortuna. Predictions and bets for this match have been prepared by the Dailysports analytics team.

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Fortuna did not start the current season confidently, but after the winter break, they gained excellent momentum and finished in third place, five points ahead of Hamburg. Fortuna even had a chance for direct promotion to the Bundesliga, but it was practically impossible to catch up with Holstein Kiel or St. Pauli.

In the Second Bundesliga, Fortuna has not lost a single match since February 4. Their unbeaten streak in the league extends to an incredible 14 matches. Before the first match against Bochum, the Düsseldorf team defeated Magdeburg (3-2).

Bochum

Bochum approached the final round in 14th place in the Bundesliga. However, due to the results of the last matches, they dropped to 16th. The victories of Mainz over Wolfsburg and Union against Freiburg were fatal for Bochum. Moreover, the Berlin team secured their win in stoppage time, sending Bochum into the relegation playoffs. Bochum itself lost 1-4 away to Werder Bremen.

Bochum was ready to celebrate survival, but everything fell apart at the very last moment. As the first game against Fortuna showed, the Bochum players have yet to recover from such a heavy blow.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Fortuna has spent the last four seasons in the Second Bundesliga.

This season, Bochum won only 2 away matches – 2-1 against Darmstadt and 4-3 against Union Berlin.

This will be the 85th match between these teams, with Bochum leading in victories, 29 to 27.

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Bochum prediction

Bochum has no choice but to attack from the first minute to try to recover. This will likely result in an open game, and I predict that both teams will score.