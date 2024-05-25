RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Bochum prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Bochum prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Fortuna Duesseldorf vs Bochum prediction DPA
Fortuna Duesseldorf Fortuna Duesseldorf
Bundesliga Promotion/Relegation Germany 27 may 2024, 14:30 Fortuna Duesseldorf - Bochum
-
- : -
Germany, Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena
Bochum Bochum
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.64

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Monday, May 27, we will learn the final lineup of participants for the 2024/25 Bundesliga. In the second leg of the playoff for a place in the Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf will play against Bochum in Düsseldorf. The first match at Bochum's stadium ended with a 3-0 victory for Fortuna. Predictions and bets for this match have been prepared by the Dailysports analytics team.

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Fortuna did not start the current season confidently, but after the winter break, they gained excellent momentum and finished in third place, five points ahead of Hamburg. Fortuna even had a chance for direct promotion to the Bundesliga, but it was practically impossible to catch up with Holstein Kiel or St. Pauli.

In the Second Bundesliga, Fortuna has not lost a single match since February 4. Their unbeaten streak in the league extends to an incredible 14 matches. Before the first match against Bochum, the Düsseldorf team defeated Magdeburg (3-2).

Bochum

Bochum approached the final round in 14th place in the Bundesliga. However, due to the results of the last matches, they dropped to 16th. The victories of Mainz over Wolfsburg and Union against Freiburg were fatal for Bochum. Moreover, the Berlin team secured their win in stoppage time, sending Bochum into the relegation playoffs. Bochum itself lost 1-4 away to Werder Bremen.

Bochum was ready to celebrate survival, but everything fell apart at the very last moment. As the first game against Fortuna showed, the Bochum players have yet to recover from such a heavy blow.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Fortuna has spent the last four seasons in the Second Bundesliga.
  • This season, Bochum won only 2 away matches – 2-1 against Darmstadt and 4-3 against Union Berlin.
  • This will be the 85th match between these teams, with Bochum leading in victories, 29 to 27.

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Bochum prediction

Bochum has no choice but to attack from the first minute to try to recover. This will likely result in an open game, and I predict that both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.64

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Getafe vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Getafe vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Getafe Odds: 1.71 Mallorca Recommended BetWinner
Sweden vs Canada prediction World Ice Hockey Championship Today, 08:20 Sweden vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Sweden Odds: 1.69 Canada Bet now MelBet
National Bank vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 09:00 National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 National Bank Odds: 1.6 Ismaily SC Bet now MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England Today, 10:00 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.75 Southampton Recommended BetWinner
Celta Vigo vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Celta vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Celta Vigo Odds: 1.95 Valencia Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 01:25 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 17:18 Juventus and Monza are close to completing the transfer of the best goalkeeper in Serie A Football news Yesterday, 17:00 PSG defeated Lyon in Mbappe's farewell match and won the French Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Real Madrid officially secured 36th La Liga title after finishing season with draw with Real Betis Motorsport News Yesterday, 16:40 The Schumacher family won a lawsuit against a German magazine for a scandalous publication Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Unexpectedly. Bayern Munich has revealed the reason for Tuchel's departure Football news Yesterday, 16:01 Bayer has secured their first-ever golden double by defeating Kaiserslautern to win the DFB Pokal Football news Yesterday, 15:37 Would like to return to Barcelona one day. Xavi commented on his resignation for the first time Football news Yesterday, 15:35 Farewell to a Legend: The iconic Toni Kroos bids adieu to the Santiago Bernabéu faithful Hockey news Yesterday, 15:13 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Football Today Getafe vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Celta vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Basketball Today Fenerbahce vs Olympiaсos prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Konyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today El Gaish vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Future vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024