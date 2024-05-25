América vs Cruz Azul prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On the night from Sunday to Monday, May 27, the second leg of the Clausura final in Mexico will take place. América will face Cruz Azul at the legendary Azteca Stadium. The first match ended in a 1-1 draw. Predictions and bets for this match have been prepared by the Dailysports analytics team.

América

América performed excellently in this year's Clausura. They won the regular season, accumulating 35 points in 17 matches: 10 wins, 5 draws, and only 2 losses, both of which were away games. On February 18, América lost to Pachuca (1-2), and on April 21, to Pumas UNAM.

In the Clausura semifinals, América eliminated Guadalajara with a 0-0 away draw and a 1-0 home victory, and in the quarterfinals, they drew twice with Pachuca (1-1) but advanced due to their higher regular season ranking.

Cruz Azul

In the Clausura regular season, Cruz Azul finished just behind América, in second place, trailing the leader by only 2 points. Cruz Azul also won 10 matches, drew 3 times, and suffered 4 losses. Throughout the season, there was confidence that Cruz Azul would advance to the playoffs.

In the Clausura semifinals, Cruz Azul managed to eliminate Monterrey. They won 1-0 away and lost 1-2 at home, but advanced to the final due to their higher regular season finish. In the quarterfinals, they knocked out Pumas UNAM with a 2-0 win and a 2-2 draw.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

This season, América defeated Cruz Azul twice. In the Apertura, their match ended 3-2, and in the Clausura, it was 1-0.

Cruz Azul has not beaten América since 2021, with six consecutive matches.

América vs Cruz Azul prediction

I anticipate a cautious game from both teams, with few goal-scoring opportunities. My bet is on under 2.5 goals.