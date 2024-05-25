Pyramids vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

Prediction on game Pyramids FC Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.44 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Monday, May 27, in the 25th round of the Egyptian Premier League, Pyramids will host El Gouna. The match will commence at 15:00 Central European Time. Predictions and bets for this match have been prepared by the Dailysports analytics team.

Pyramids

Pyramids are having an extraordinary season. Under the guidance of Krunoslav Kruhčić, they confidently lead the Premier League, having amassed 50 points from 21 matches: 15 wins, 5 draws, and only 1 loss. They have a 12-point lead over second-placed Al-Masry. However, Al-Ahly, who have played six fewer matches and trail by 17 points, could still pose a threat to Pyramids' historic bid for the Egyptian championship.

Pyramids approach the match against El Gouna on the back of an eight-match winning streak. The last time they dropped points was on April 5, in a 0-0 draw against El Gaish. In their previous match, Pyramids convincingly defeated Ismaily away.

El Gouna

El Gouna, having been promoted at the end of last season, are performing quite well in the Premier League. After 23 matches, El Gouna sit in eleventh place, 9 points clear of the relegation zone. It is unlikely that they will lose this advantage over the remaining stretch of the season.

However, El Gouna's recent results are not impressive – only 1 win in their last 6 matches. Their last two games ended in goalless draws against El Gaish and the season's main underdog, El Dakhleya.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

In the 8th round of the current season, Pyramids thrashed El Gouna 4-0.

In total, there have been 11 matches between these teams, with El Gouna winning 4 times and Pyramids 3.

Pyramids vs El Gouna prediction

Pyramids are the clear favorites and should win this match confidently. I predict that the home team will score more than one goal.