RU RU
Main Predictions Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal prediction Photo: eurosport.com/ Author unknown
Alexander Zverev Alexander Zverev
Roland Garros 27 may 2024, 05:00 Alexander Zverev - Rafael Nadal
Paris, Stade Roland-Garros
Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal
Prediction on game Total over 33.5
Odds: 1.59
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

In the first round of Roland Garros, a match between Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal will take place. The match will be held in Paris on Monday, May 27th. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have made their predictions for this match.

Alexander Zverev

The German has long established himself as one of the best tennis players in the world, yet he still hasn't secured a victory in Grand Slam tournaments. At the French Open, Sasha has reached the semifinals three times in a row but has never made it to the final match.

This year, Zverev has been demonstrating quality tennis and finished his preparation for Roland Garros with a victory at the Rome Masters. Although he did not face top opponents along the way, losing only one set throughout the tournament speaks volumes.

Rafael Nadal

It is highly likely that this Roland Garros will be the last in the career of the legendary Spaniard. It is here in Paris that Nadal has built his legacy and earned the nickname "King of Clay." Rafa has won here a record 14 times.

Due to his age, Nadal no longer shows the same level of play that his fans are accustomed to, but he can still impose his game on any opponent. While he may lack the stamina over a long distance, Zverev will face significant challenges in this match.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Zverev is on a six-match winning streak.
  • Nadal has played only eight matches on his favorite surface this year, losing three of them.
  • The two have faced each other 10 times, with Nadal leading 7-3.

Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal Prediction

Zverev is the clear favorite, but Nadal can still compete equally with strong opponents. Additionally, the Spaniard was on the court just two weeks ago. I predict a total of more than 33.5 games in the match.

