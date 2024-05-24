RU RU
Atalanta vs Torino prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Atalanta Atalanta
Serie A Italy 26 may 2024, 12:00 Atalanta - Torino
-
- : -
Italy, Bergamo, Gewiss Stadium
Torino Torino
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, Atalanta will face Torino. The match will take place in Bergamo on Sunday, May 26, starting at 18:00 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Atalanta

Atalanta has already secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League for next season, as they are guaranteed to finish no lower than fifth in Serie A.

The highlight of their excellent season was winning the Europa League final, where Gasperini's team, with a hat-trick from Lookman, handed Bayer their first defeat of the season and won their first-ever European trophy. Interestingly, if Atalanta finishes the season in fifth place, Roma will become the sixth Italian team in the Champions League.

Torino

Torino is desperately fighting for a place in European competitions and is currently in ninth position in the standings. The "Bulls" have not given up hope and defeated Milan at home in their last match.

Notably, with a favorable outcome, a ninth-place finish could grant Torino a spot in the Conference League. For this to happen, Atalanta must finish in fifth place, Fiorentina must not finish higher than eighth, and Fiorentina must beat Greek side Olympiacos in the Conference League final.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Atalanta has not lost at home in Serie A in their last three matches.
  • Torino has earned seven points in their last three games.
  • The "Bulls" have scored against Atalanta in their last seven encounters.

Atalanta vs Torino Prediction

Considering the high likelihood of squad rotation for the hosts, Torino may be favored. Therefore, I suggest betting on the visitors not to lose and a total of fewer than 4.5 goals.

Comments
