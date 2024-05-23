RU RU
Rhode Island vs Louisville City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Rhode Island FC
USL Championship USA 25 may 2024, 16:00 Rhode Island FC - Louisville City FC
-
- : -
USA,
Louisville City FC Louisville City FC
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the regular season of the USL Championship, Rhode Island will face Louisville City. The match will take place on Saturday, May 25, starting at 22:00 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island is in its first season in the USL Championship and has not impressed with its results. In ten matches played, the team has only garnered nine points, securing just one victory.

These modest results leave the team in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Undoubtedly, the club's main goal is to reach the playoffs, and the gap from the eighth place is currently insignificant, just two points.

Louisville City

Louisville City is a serious contender in the second tier of US soccer. The team recently won the Championship twice in a row (2017, 2018) and is a regular playoff participant.

In the new season, the team is living up to its ambitions with solid results, currently sitting in second place in the standings. Notably, Louisville City is the highest-scoring team in their conference, with 28 goals in nine matches.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Rhode Island has not won in four consecutive matches.
  • Louisville has conceded in only one of their last four Championship matches.
  • The teams have never met before.

Rhode Island vs Louisville City Prediction

The visitors will come looking for an easy three points, but Rhode Island is capable of putting up a fight against a stronger opponent. My bet is on over 2.5 goals.

Comments
