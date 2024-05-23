RU RU
Main Predictions Milan vs Salernitanа prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Milan vs Salernitanа prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
AC Milan vs Salernitana prediction Photo: acmilan.com/ Author unknown
AC Milan AC Milan
Serie A Italy 25 may 2024, 14:45 AC Milan - Salernitana
-
- : -
Italy, Milano, San Siro
Salernitana Salernitana
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the 38th round of Serie A, AC Milan will face Salernitana at San Siro on Saturday, May 25. The match is scheduled to start at 20:45 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

AC Milan

The Rossoneri have had a relatively decent season and are just playing out their remaining matches. In the last round, Milan lost away to Torino, but before that, they dominated against Cagliari.

This summer, the club is expected to undergo changes, likely affecting head coach Stefano Pioli. The Italian press has been speculating about Pioli's departure and linking him to Napoli. Additionally, Milan's second place is already secured.

Salernitana

Salernitana has performed poorly compared to other teams and has long secured the last place. The team will start the next season in Serie B but has a chance to go out with a bang.

The "Seahorses" are likely to part with their key players. Injuries (Dia, Ochoa) have hampered some, while others have simply underperformed. However, veteran Antonio Candreva had a decent season. Nevertheless, only two wins in 37 matches look insignificant.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Milan has conceded six goals in their last three home matches.
  • Besides a draw with Juventus, Salernitana has nothing else to boast about this year.
  • Milan has never lost to Salernitana but has only kept a clean sheet once in seven encounters.

AC Milan vs Salernitana Prediction

Bookmakers have no doubt about the home team's victory, but Milan might find it hard to stay motivated. I think the visitors will manage to score at least once against the Rossoneri.

