Juventus vs Monza prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

As part of the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Juventus and Monza will take place in Turin on Saturday, May 25. The game is scheduled to start at 18:00 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Juventus

"The Old Lady" is going through tough times and desperately needs changes in the club's policy. This primarily affected Max Allegri, who was recently dismissed.

Under the interim coach Paulo Montero, the "Bianconeri" salvaged a draw against Bologna in the last round, coming back from 0-3 down by the 76th minute. However, the former team player has very little time to prove his worth and convince the management to keep him as the head coach.

Monza

Monza has been performing at a fairly high level for the second season in a row and remains a solid mid-table team in Serie A. Recently, the team has not been in the best form, losing the previous two matches to Fiorentina and Frosinone.

On the other hand, the team is safe from relegation, and Palladino's squad will not drop below their current 12th place. A victory over Juventus could help them fight for the 11th position, but it won't change much in the grand scheme of things.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

Juventus has won only one match out of their last eight.

Monza has not been able to secure a victory for over two months.

Juventus has never beaten Monza at home in Serie A.

Juventus vs Monza Prediction

Allegri's departure has certainly shaken Juventus, but their defensive problems remain. Therefore, a bet on both teams to score looks interesting.