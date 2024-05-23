Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Prediction on game Celtic Win or Draw & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.8 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

As part of the Scottish Cup final, Celtic and Rangers will face off at Hampden Park on Saturday, May 25. The game is scheduled to start at 16:00 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Celtic

Celtic has performed at their usual high level this season. The team secured their third consecutive league title and aims to win the "double" for the second year in a row by also claiming the Scottish Cup. The "Hoops" had no issues in the tournament until the semifinal match against Aberdeen.

Celtic equalized a few minutes before the final whistle and came back again in the dying moments of extra time. Fortune smiled on the team in the penalty shootout, where only goalkeeper Joe Hart missed.

Rangers

The "Blues" strive to compete with Celtic in all tournaments, but in recent years, Rangers have found it challenging to achieve success. Historically, they are the most titled club in the country.

Rangers have conceded just one goal in the current Scottish Cup campaign. In the final, they will face Celtic in the "Old Firm" derby and have the opportunity to avenge their eternal rivals.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

Celtic has lost only one match this year.

Rangers have both scored and conceded in their last five matches.

Rangers have not beaten Celtic this season: one draw and three losses.

Celtic vs Rangers Prediction

Bookmakers consider Brendan Rodgers' team the favorites, which seems reasonable. I will bet on Celtic not losing and the total being under 3.5 goals.