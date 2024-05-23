Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 202.5 Odds: 1.52 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the second game of the NBA playoff semifinal series, a matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks will take place on the night of Saturday, May 25. The game is scheduled to start at 02:30 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota, following a great regular season, continues to perform excellently in the NBA playoffs. In the first round, the Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns, not allowing the Suns to win a single game.

In the series against Denver, Minnesota's chances seemed lower, especially after losing three consecutive games following two wins. However, in the sixth game, Finch's team crushed their opponent 115-70, and in the decisive game, they achieved a comeback victory, recovering from a 25-point deficit in the second half.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are confidently advancing in this season's playoffs, consecutively defeating the Los Angeles Clippers and the sensational Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas won both series 4-2, closing them with two consecutive triumphs.

One game has already been played in the series against Minnesota. Thanks to efforts from Doncic and Irving, the Mavericks secured an away victory with a score of 108-105. Notably, the Timberwolves were leading for most of the game but faltered in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

Minnesota has won only one of their last four home games.

Dallas is on a three-game winning streak.

In the regular season, Minnesota was stronger with a 3-1 record.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction

The Timberwolves will be favorites again, but Dallas has already sensed victory. I believe that Doncic can lead his team to another win, but I will bet on a total of over 202.5 points.