Genoa vs Bologna prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

As part of the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Genoa and Bologna will take place in Genoa on Friday, May 24. The game is scheduled to start at 20:45 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Genoa

Alberto Gilardino's team has surprised many with their solid performances this season. Before the championship began, skeptics predicted a relegation battle for the team, but Genoa is finishing the season in mid-table, currently in 11th place.

Genoa will not drop below 12th place, so this result can rightfully be considered an overachievement. Genoa narrowly lost to Roma in their last match, but the team has lacked serious motivation for several weeks now.

Bologna

Arguably the biggest revelation of this season. Under the guidance of Thiago Motta, the team is incredibly close to the bronze medals for the first time in many years and has already secured a historic qualification for the Champions League next season.

Bologna has had an excellent season, losing only five matches throughout the championship. A win in the final game will likely allow the club to finish in third place.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

Genoa has won their last two home matches.

Bologna has not lost since March this year.

Genoa has been unable to beat Bologna in their last three encounters: one loss and two draws.

Genoa vs Bologna Prediction

Unlike their opponents, the visitors will be highly motivated in this match, as the bronze medals are at stake. I believe Thiago Motta's team will put in maximum effort to achieve a result, and I would bet on their victory with a 0 handicap.