RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Genoa vs Bologna prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Genoa vs Bologna prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Genoa vs Bologna prediction Photo: metaratings.tj/ Author unknown
Genoa Genoa
Serie A Italy 24 may 2024, 14:45 Genoa - Bologna
-
- : -
Italy, Genoa, Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Bologna Bologna
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

As part of the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Genoa and Bologna will take place in Genoa on Friday, May 24. The game is scheduled to start at 20:45 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Genoa

Alberto Gilardino's team has surprised many with their solid performances this season. Before the championship began, skeptics predicted a relegation battle for the team, but Genoa is finishing the season in mid-table, currently in 11th place.

Genoa will not drop below 12th place, so this result can rightfully be considered an overachievement. Genoa narrowly lost to Roma in their last match, but the team has lacked serious motivation for several weeks now.

Bologna

Arguably the biggest revelation of this season. Under the guidance of Thiago Motta, the team is incredibly close to the bronze medals for the first time in many years and has already secured a historic qualification for the Champions League next season.

Bologna has had an excellent season, losing only five matches throughout the championship. A win in the final game will likely allow the club to finish in third place.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Genoa has won their last two home matches.
  • Bologna has not lost since March this year.
  • Genoa has been unable to beat Bologna in their last three encounters: one loss and two draws.

Genoa vs Bologna Prediction

Unlike their opponents, the visitors will be highly motivated in this match, as the bronze medals are at stake. I believe Thiago Motta's team will put in maximum effort to achieve a result, and I would bet on their victory with a 0 handicap.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Atalanta Odds: 1.81 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended 1xBet
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Atalanta Odds: 1.83 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now MelBet
CF Montreal vs Forge FC prediction Canadian Championship Today, 19:30 Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 CF Montreal Odds: 1.74 Forge FC Bet now MelBet
New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction NHL Today, 20:00 New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 New York Rangers Odds: 1.86 Florida Panthers Recommended BetWinner
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.86 Dallas Mavericks Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024