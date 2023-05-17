Liverpool to part ways with four players this summer

The press service of Liverpool has officially announced on their website that midfielders James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as forward Roberto Firmino, will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The contracts of these players are set to expire this summer, making them free agents and allowing them to join other clubs on a free transfer.

Earlier reports suggested that the 37-year-old Milner is likely to join Brighton, while the 31-year-old Firmino has attracted interest from Barcelona and Italian clubs. The 28-year-old Keita may potentially move to Borussia Dortmund.

