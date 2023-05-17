Bayern Munich has expressed interest in two players from Chelsea

Bayern Munich has shown interest in two players from Chelsea simultaneously.

The German club would like to sign midfielder Mason Mount and forward Kai Havertz.

According to journalist Christian Falk, the future of both players at Chelsea is currently uncertain, which the German club wants to take advantage of.

At the same time, the journalist noted that Bayern Munich may also turn their attention to other potential newcomers.

The existing contracts of Mount and Havertz run until 2024 and 2025 respectively.