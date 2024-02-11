Liverpool has set a new attendance record at their home stadium in the Premier League

In the 24th round of the English Premier League, Liverpool defeated Burnley with a score of 3-1 at their home stadium, Anfield. This match set a new attendance record for the arena in Premier League matches.

According to Liverpool's official website, the game was watched by 59,896 spectators in the stands. This became possible due to the expansion of the Anfield Road stand, although the expansion works are not yet completed.

The previous record was set in December 1949 when Liverpool drew 2-2 with Chelsea. The most attended match at the stadium remains the FA Cup game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in February 1952 when 61,905 fans attended, and Liverpool won 2-1.

It's worth noting that after yesterday's match, Liverpool maintains the lead in the league table. The Reds are two points ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal. Their next match will be on February 17th away against Brentford.