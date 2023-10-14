RU RU NG NG
Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on a midfielder from the German Bundesliga

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on a midfielder from the German Bundesliga

Football news Today, 16:39
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on a midfielder from the German Bundesliga

French central midfielder Kévin Danso, currently playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Bundesliga, is gaining increased interest from more prominent clubs with each passing match.

Bavarian giants Bayern Munich are no stranger to pursuing talented players within their home country. However, this time they may face competition from English club Liverpool for the 22-year-old's transfer.

It's worth noting that Liverpool has been keeping tabs on the French midfielder since his time with Toulouse. In 2021, Danso made the move to the German team for €9 million. Now, Borussia Mönchengladbach is looking to secure a transfer fee of at least €40 million for the midfielder.

As of now, Kévin Danso has played 62 matches for his current team, scoring four goals and providing one assist. His market value, according to Transfermarkt, is €40 million.

Earlier, we reported that Bayern Munich players are unhappy with their coach's methods.

