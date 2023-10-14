Players at Bayern Munich are dissatisfied with Thomas Tuchel's communication style with the team

German coach Thomas Tuchel took over Bayern Munich in an emergency manner during the second half of the previous season following the sudden departure of Julian Nagelsmann. Under his leadership, the team managed to secure the championship in the final match of the season in a tense situation. However, Bayern suffered a heavy defeat to Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

According to Bild, Tuchel has struggled to gain the necessary support from both the fans and the players. Recently, the German press has increasingly reported that the atmosphere at Bayern has been deteriorating day by day, and players have complained that the coach does not have the desired influence on the team, which seems to be in a state of stagnation.

It's noted that players are not happy with Tuchel's communication style, especially on the eve of matches, as he announces the starting lineup only a few hours before the games. The source also claims that Tuchel does not communicate directly with the players but only through his assistants.

As of now, Bayern Munich is in third place in the Bundesliga table, trailing the league leader Bayer by 2 points.