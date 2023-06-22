Lewandowski told where he wants to finish his career

Striker Robert Lewandowski has admitted that he is happy with everything at Barcelona and is not going to change the club in the near future.

According to Lewandowski, he is even ready to end his career at Barcelona, as he feels comfortable here with his family.

"I am not interested in Saudi Arabia, I feel great here with my family in this city. We're on a roll right now," he said.

The Pole has been playing for Barcelona since last year and is now an important player for the team.

Recall that for the Polish forward, Barcelona is the third big club in his career after Borussia and Bayern.