Lewandowski told where he wants to finish his career
Football news Today, 05:00
Photo: Barcelona Twitter
Striker Robert Lewandowski has admitted that he is happy with everything at Barcelona and is not going to change the club in the near future.
According to Lewandowski, he is even ready to end his career at Barcelona, as he feels comfortable here with his family.
"I am not interested in Saudi Arabia, I feel great here with my family in this city. We're on a roll right now," he said.
The Pole has been playing for Barcelona since last year and is now an important player for the team.
Recall that for the Polish forward, Barcelona is the third big club in his career after Borussia and Bayern.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:01 Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 19 june 2023, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying
Football news 19 june 2023, 16:43 England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 19 june 2023, 15:17 Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:50 Arsenal suspended the sale of new kits because of an Adidas error Football news Today, 05:47 Manchester United found a way to get Kane Football news Today, 05:44 The future coach of PSG gave an ultimatum to Neymar Football news Today, 05:34 Felix has two options in the APL Football news Today, 05:32 Lukaku could stay in the Italian league Football news Today, 05:29 Mount is one step away from a move to Manchester United Football news Today, 05:12 Fred may change clubs Football news Today, 05:00 Lewandowski told where he wants to finish his career Football news Today, 04:53 Courtois may make an unexpected decision on his career Football news Today, 04:35 Lautaro Martinez could have an important role at Inter
Sport Predictions
Football Today Norway vs Switzerland predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football Today Czech Republic vs England predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football Today Germany vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football Today France vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023