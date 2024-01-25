Legendary Andriy Shevchenko takes charge of Ukrainian football
Ballon D`Or winner in 2004 and Milan legend, Andriy Shevchenko, has been elected as the new president of the Ukrainian Football Association.
Shevchenko was the sole candidate for this position, and all members of the Congress voted for his election.
Previously, this position was held by UEFA Vice President Andriy Pavelko, who is currently in custody due to corruption suspicions.
From 2016 to 2021, Andriy Shevchenko served as the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, leading them to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Euro 2020. Afterward, he had an unsuccessful coaching stint with Genoa.
As a player, aside from Milan, he played for Chelsea and Dynamo Kyiv. Shevchenko earned 111 caps for the Ukrainian national team, scoring 48 goals.
