Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid

Main News

Football news Today, 18:05
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
In the 12th round of La Liga, Atletico Madrid embarked on an away fixture against Las Palmas. A victory would have seen the 'mattress makers' amass 28 points, jointly occupying the top spot alongside Girona and Real.

Despite Atletico being considered the clear favorites, the first half of the match was relatively evenly matched. Las Palmas held possession for longer periods, but Simeone's side exhibited a slightly sharper edge in their offensive maneuvers. Thus, a goalless draw was a rather equitable outcome following the first half.

After the break, the home team surged ahead as Kirian found the back of the net in the 51st minute. Atletico intensified their offensive efforts, aiming to level the score. Meanwhile, Las Palmas adopted a more defensive stance, seeking counterattacks. It was in the 75th minute that the hosts doubled their advantage, with Benito Ramirez securing his second goal and bringing the team closer to victory.

Atletico managed to pull one goal back through the efforts of Alvaro Morata, who scored in the 83rd minute. However, their comeback attempt fell short. Las Palmas sensationally prevailed over Atletico with a narrow 2-1 lead.

La Liga. 12th Round

Las Palmas - Atletico - 2:1
Goals: 1:0 - 51 Kirian, 2:0 - 75 Ramirez, 2:1 - 83 Morata

