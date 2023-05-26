Lampard speaks out about the crisis at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has spoken out on the crisis at the club.

The Blues lost 1-4 to Manchester United yesterday, suffering their 22nd defeat of the season.

"It's been a bad year for the team. We need to rebuild, and there will be a lot of changes in the squad after the season is over. A lot of work will have to be done to get back to the right level. Regarding the future of the team's head coach, I'm not at liberty to draw any conclusions," Frank Lampard said.

Recall that Lampard will leave his position as Chelsea coach at the end of the season.